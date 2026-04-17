Previous
The American Goldfinch by pdulis
Photo 2942

The American Goldfinch

This handsome little finch, the state bird of New Jersey, Iowa, and Washington, is welcome and common at my feeder, where it really likes my sunflower seeds
17th April 2026 17th Apr 26

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
806% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
It’s a beautiful finch. I love the color.
April 18th, 2026  
Harry J Benson ace
Nice
April 18th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact