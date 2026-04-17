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Photo 2942
The American Goldfinch
This handsome little finch, the state bird of New Jersey, Iowa, and Washington, is welcome and common at my feeder, where it really likes my sunflower seeds
17th April 2026
17th Apr 26
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Peter Dulis
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@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
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Photo Details
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Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
15th April 2026 6:53pm
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It’s a beautiful finch. I love the color.
April 18th, 2026
Harry J Benson
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Nice
April 18th, 2026
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