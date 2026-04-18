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Previous
Photo 2943
Barberton Daisy
Barberton daisies are native to South Africa and are popular for their vibrant colors and long-lasting blooms. They symbolize innocence and cheerfulness, making them a favorite in floral arrangements.
18th April 2026
18th Apr 26
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Peter Dulis
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@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
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Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
27th March 2026 4:03pm
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Jane Pittenger
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Nice use of narrow focus and wow what glorious colors…cheerful for sure….not sure about innocence
April 19th, 2026
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