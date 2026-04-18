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Barberton Daisy by pdulis
Photo 2943

Barberton Daisy

Barberton daisies are native to South Africa and are popular for their vibrant colors and long-lasting blooms. They symbolize innocence and cheerfulness, making them a favorite in floral arrangements.
18th April 2026 18th Apr 26

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
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Jane Pittenger ace
Nice use of narrow focus and wow what glorious colors…cheerful for sure….not sure about innocence
April 19th, 2026  
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