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St James Cathedral by pdulis
Photo 2944

St James Cathedral

The church, founded in 1797, is the location of the oldest congregation in the city and has a Gothic Revival design and a 12-bell peal. Right behind you can see the modern Google building as a contrast.
19th April 2026 19th Apr 26

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
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Photo Details

Joan ace
Beautiful portrait of this gorgeous historic landmark.
April 20th, 2026  
LManning (Laura) ace
Very nicely shown.
April 20th, 2026  
Islandgirl ace
Lovely architecture!
April 20th, 2026  
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