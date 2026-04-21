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Monument to Multiculturalism by pdulis
Photo 2946

Monument to Multiculturalism

Monument to Multiculturalism is a 1985 sculpture by Francesco Pirelli, installed outside Toronto's Union Station. Appropriate for Toronto's multicultural society.
21st April 2026 21st Apr 26

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
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Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Incredible
April 22nd, 2026  
*lynn ace
great composition
April 22nd, 2026  
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