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Photo 2947
Gooderham (Flatiron) Building
Possibly the most photographed historic landmark in Toronto, the Flatiron or Gooderham Building near the St. Lawrence Market, has been standing within the city's skyline for 130 years.
22nd April 2026
22nd Apr 26
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Peter Dulis
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@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
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365 - The 2nd Year
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Harry J Benson
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Interesting architecture
April 23rd, 2026
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