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Gooderham (Flatiron) Building by pdulis
Photo 2947

Gooderham (Flatiron) Building

Possibly the most photographed historic landmark in Toronto, the Flatiron or Gooderham Building near the St. Lawrence Market, has been standing within the city's skyline for 130 years.
22nd April 2026 22nd Apr 26

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
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Harry J Benson ace
Interesting architecture
April 23rd, 2026  
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