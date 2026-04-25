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Previous
Photo 2950
Sunrise Watchers
There was never a night or a problem that could defeat sunrise or hope.
25th April 2026
25th Apr 26
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Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
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365 - The 2nd Year
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sunrise
,
lake
,
ontario
Joan
ace
So lovely.
April 26th, 2026
Harry J Benson
ace
beautiful colour
April 26th, 2026
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