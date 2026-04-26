Previous
The Magnolia Flower by pdulis
Photo 2951

The Magnolia Flower

The magnolia flower is known for its beauty and symbolism. In Japan, the magnolia tree is seen as a symbol of good luck and prosperity.
26th April 2026 26th Apr 26

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
808% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Harry J Benson ace
Beautiful
April 27th, 2026  
Sarah Bremner ace
Glorious 💛
April 27th, 2026  
Jane Pittenger ace
Pink and blue…what could be better?
April 27th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact