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Bigleaf Magnolia Flower by pdulis
Photo 2952

Bigleaf Magnolia Flower

Here's another type of Magnolia we have at home. The Bigleaf Magnolia has the largest flowers of any North American indigenous tree. I call it the Raggedy Anne flower - it flops all over :)
27th April 2026 27th Apr 26

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
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🐶 Joyce Ann ace
Beautiful!
April 28th, 2026  
Joan ace
Gorgeous processing.
April 28th, 2026  
Beverley ace
i love the name you've given it... its special. beautiful capture...
April 28th, 2026  
Chrissie ace
Wonderful
April 28th, 2026  
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