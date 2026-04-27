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Previous
Photo 2952
Bigleaf Magnolia Flower
Here's another type of Magnolia we have at home. The Bigleaf Magnolia has the largest flowers of any North American indigenous tree. I call it the Raggedy Anne flower - it flops all over :)
27th April 2026
27th Apr 26
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Peter Dulis
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@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
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365 - The 2nd Year
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🐶 Joyce Ann
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Beautiful!
April 28th, 2026
Joan
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Gorgeous processing.
April 28th, 2026
Beverley
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i love the name you've given it... its special. beautiful capture...
April 28th, 2026
Chrissie
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Wonderful
April 28th, 2026
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