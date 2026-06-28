Previous
Jim Tovey Park by pdulis
Photo 3014

Jim Tovey Park

A new conservation area in town has brought new life to Mississauga's waterfront, so we just had to grab the bikes and take a rise. Great view of Toronto from here
28th June 2026 28th Jun 26

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
825% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Harry J Benson ace
Nice balance between the land, sea,sky, cyclist, & the cityscape
June 29th, 2026  
Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
good one
June 29th, 2026  
Allison Williams ace
Love the burnished colors.
June 29th, 2026  
Julie Ryan ace
Away from the business of life
June 29th, 2026  
gloria jones ace
The colors are uplifting...super composition.
June 29th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact