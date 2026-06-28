Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3014
Jim Tovey Park
A new conservation area in town has brought new life to Mississauga's waterfront, so we just had to grab the bikes and take a rise. Great view of Toronto from here
28th June 2026
28th Jun 26
5
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
3379
photos
307
followers
54
following
825% complete
View this month »
3007
3008
3009
3010
3011
3012
3013
3014
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Popular
page
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
park
,
jim
,
toronto
,
biking
,
tovey
Harry J Benson
ace
Nice balance between the land, sea,sky, cyclist, & the cityscape
June 29th, 2026
Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
good one
June 29th, 2026
Allison Williams
ace
Love the burnished colors.
June 29th, 2026
Julie Ryan
ace
Away from the business of life
June 29th, 2026
gloria jones
ace
The colors are uplifting...super composition.
June 29th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close