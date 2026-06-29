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Red Squirrel by pdulis
Photo 3015

Red Squirrel

This is the first year we've seen the Red squirrel in our backyard. Cute little guys, but very aggressive to other critters that come for the nuts & seeds.
29th June 2026 29th Jun 26

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
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Photo Details

Harry J Benson ace
Cute closeup
June 30th, 2026  
Zilli~ ace
Cute!
June 30th, 2026  
Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
Cute
June 30th, 2026  
eDorre ace
Hungry
June 30th, 2026  
Shutterbug ace
I love how you captured it using its “hands”.
June 30th, 2026  
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