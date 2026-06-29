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Previous
Photo 3015
Red Squirrel
This is the first year we've seen the Red squirrel in our backyard. Cute little guys, but very aggressive to other critters that come for the nuts & seeds.
29th June 2026
29th Jun 26
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Peter Dulis
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@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
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Photo Details
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Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
29th June 2026 7:58pm
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Harry J Benson
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Cute closeup
June 30th, 2026
Zilli~
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Cute!
June 30th, 2026
Glover Shearron, Jr.
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Cute
June 30th, 2026
eDorre
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Hungry
June 30th, 2026
Shutterbug
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I love how you captured it using its “hands”.
June 30th, 2026
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