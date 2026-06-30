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Cardinal Bath by pdulis
Photo 3016

Cardinal Bath

It was 33c in Toronto today, feeling like 44c. As soon as I set up the fountain of water - this little female Cardinal jumped right in ;)
30th June 2026 30th Jun 26

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
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gloria jones ace
How sweet.
July 1st, 2026  
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