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Previous
Photo 3016
Cardinal Bath
It was 33c in Toronto today, feeling like 44c. As soon as I set up the fountain of water - this little female Cardinal jumped right in ;)
30th June 2026
30th Jun 26
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Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
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Photo Details
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Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
30th June 2026 10:37pm
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fountain
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cardinal
gloria jones
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How sweet.
July 1st, 2026
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