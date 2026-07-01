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Previous
Photo 3017
Happy Canada Day
Happy Canada Day to all my Canadian 365 Friends!
1st July 2026
1st Jul 26
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Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
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365 - The 2nd Year
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Zilli~
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Thumbs up 👍
July 2nd, 2026
Paul J
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Happy Canada Day to all of you in Canada! Hope you all have had a great day!
July 2nd, 2026
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