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White-Tailed Robin by pdulis
Photo 3018

White-Tailed Robin

Such an unusual bird with a white tail feather - I think its a White-Tailed Robin
2nd July 2026 2nd Jul 26

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
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Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Love it
July 3rd, 2026  
Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
nice one
July 3rd, 2026  
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