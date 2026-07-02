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Previous
Photo 3018
White-Tailed Robin
Such an unusual bird with a white tail feather - I think its a White-Tailed Robin
2nd July 2026
2nd Jul 26
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Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
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Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
1st July 2026 5:08pm
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robin
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white-tailed
Christine Sztukowski
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Love it
July 3rd, 2026
Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
nice one
July 3rd, 2026
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