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Cottage Life by pdulis
Photo 3019

Cottage Life

The quiet life is the richest one. Rest your heart in simple moments.
3rd July 2026 3rd Jul 26

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
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