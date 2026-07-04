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Previous
Photo 3020
Balsam Lake Cows
I think I've been spotted :)
4th July 2026
4th Jul 26
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Peter Dulis
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@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
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Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
4th July 2026 9:04am
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road
,
blue
,
flowers
,
lake
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cows
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balsam
Harry J Benson
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And their expressions are not friendly ones
July 5th, 2026
Christine Sztukowski
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Nicely captured
July 5th, 2026
Jane Pittenger
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I like how they are framed by the flowers
July 5th, 2026
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