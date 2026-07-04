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Balsam Lake Cows by pdulis
Photo 3020

Balsam Lake Cows

I think I've been spotted :)
4th July 2026 4th Jul 26

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
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Photo Details

Harry J Benson ace
And their expressions are not friendly ones
July 5th, 2026  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Nicely captured
July 5th, 2026  
Jane Pittenger ace
I like how they are framed by the flowers
July 5th, 2026  
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