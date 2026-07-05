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Previous
Photo 3021
Balsam Marsh Sunrise
I love this marshy area of Balsam Lake, Ontario. The textures of the plants are lovely when the morning sun shines across it's waters
5th July 2026
5th Jul 26
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Peter Dulis
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@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
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Photo Details
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22
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6
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6
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
5th July 2026 4:47am
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sunrise
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lake
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ontario
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balsam
Christine Sztukowski
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Magnificent
July 6th, 2026
Julie Ryan
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Brilliant!
July 6th, 2026
Zilli~
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Superbly captured!
July 6th, 2026
LManning (Laura)
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Wonderful sunburst
July 6th, 2026
*lynn
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wow ~ fav
July 6th, 2026
Harry J Benson
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Incredible
July 6th, 2026
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