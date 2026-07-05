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Balsam Marsh Sunrise by pdulis
Photo 3021

Balsam Marsh Sunrise

I love this marshy area of Balsam Lake, Ontario. The textures of the plants are lovely when the morning sun shines across it's waters
5th July 2026 5th Jul 26

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
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Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Magnificent
July 6th, 2026  
Julie Ryan ace
Brilliant!
July 6th, 2026  
Zilli~ ace
Superbly captured!
July 6th, 2026  
LManning (Laura) ace
Wonderful sunburst
July 6th, 2026  
*lynn ace
wow ~ fav
July 6th, 2026  
Harry J Benson ace
Incredible
July 6th, 2026  
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