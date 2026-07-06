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Moments Before Dawn by pdulis
Photo 3022

Moments Before Dawn

To me, photography is the art of observation. It's about discovering something extraordinary in the ordinary and revealing the beauty that others might overlook.
6th July 2026 6th Jul 26

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
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Photo Details

Beverley ace
beautiful words... fabulous capture... you are an inspirational teacher.
July 6th, 2026  
Fisher Family
A beautiful place to sit and enjoy the sunrise - fav!

Ian
July 6th, 2026  
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