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Previous
Photo 3022
Moments Before Dawn
To me, photography is the art of observation. It's about discovering something extraordinary in the ordinary and revealing the beauty that others might overlook.
6th July 2026
6th Jul 26
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Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
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Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
4
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
6th July 2026 4:40am
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sunrise
,
chairs
,
lake
,
balsam
Beverley
ace
beautiful words... fabulous capture... you are an inspirational teacher.
July 6th, 2026
Fisher Family
A beautiful place to sit and enjoy the sunrise - fav!
Ian
July 6th, 2026
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