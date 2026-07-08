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Previous
Photo 3024
On the Move
Outside Toronto Union Station Train & Bus station - always on the move. Over 300,000 people pass through Toronto Union Station daily.
8th July 2026
8th Jul 26
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Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
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Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
8th July 2026 8:43am
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station
,
union
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toronto
Joan
ace
Great sense of movement. I like this!
July 9th, 2026
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