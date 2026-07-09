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Blowing in the Wind by pdulis
Photo 3025

Blowing in the Wind

I love the movement of flowers captured with a fast shutter speed in the wind ...
9th July 2026 9th Jul 26

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
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