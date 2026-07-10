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Previous
Photo 3026
Heart of Jesus
Caladium bicolor, called Heart of Jesus, is mostly grown for its beautiful, heart-shaped leaves. The heart-shaped leaves reach 12–24 inches tall, creating a layered, dramatic appearance.
10th July 2026
10th Jul 26
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Peter Dulis
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@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
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Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
9th July 2026 10:43am
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Shutterbug
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Terrific capture of the beautiful radiating veins.
July 11th, 2026
Jane Pittenger
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Dramatic for sure and beautiful
July 11th, 2026
gloria jones
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Neat image and information
July 11th, 2026
LManning (Laura)
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An unexpected POV
July 11th, 2026
Barb
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Interesting info and new to me!
July 11th, 2026
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