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Heart of Jesus by pdulis
Photo 3026

Heart of Jesus

Caladium bicolor, called Heart of Jesus, is mostly grown for its beautiful, heart-shaped leaves. The heart-shaped leaves reach 12–24 inches tall, creating a layered, dramatic appearance.
10th July 2026 10th Jul 26

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
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Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
Terrific capture of the beautiful radiating veins.
July 11th, 2026  
Jane Pittenger ace
Dramatic for sure and beautiful
July 11th, 2026  
gloria jones ace
Neat image and information
July 11th, 2026  
LManning (Laura) ace
An unexpected POV
July 11th, 2026  
Barb ace
Interesting info and new to me!
July 11th, 2026  
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