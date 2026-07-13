Previous
Oil in water by pdulis
Photo 3029

Oil in water

Fun with oil & water
13th July 2026 13th Jul 26

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
829% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Harry J Benson ace
Nice geometric abstract
July 14th, 2026  
Jane Pittenger ace
Like all the circles and curves
July 14th, 2026  
Zilli~ ace
Clever!
July 14th, 2026  
Allison Williams ace
That is fun!
July 14th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact