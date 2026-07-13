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Previous
Photo 3029
Oil in water
Fun with oil & water
13th July 2026
13th Jul 26
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Peter Dulis
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@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
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Photo Details
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13
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4
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5
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
10th July 2026 10:32am
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water
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abstract
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oil
Harry J Benson
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Nice geometric abstract
July 14th, 2026
Jane Pittenger
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Like all the circles and curves
July 14th, 2026
Zilli~
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Clever!
July 14th, 2026
Allison Williams
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That is fun!
July 14th, 2026
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