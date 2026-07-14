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Previous
Photo 3030
Stormy Sunrise
The storm will pass, and the sun will shine brighter than ever ...
14th July 2026
14th Jul 26
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Peter Dulis
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@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
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365 - The 2nd Year
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lake
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balsam
Harry J Benson
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Nice early morning capture
July 15th, 2026
Glover Shearron, Jr.
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reminds me of earlier tonight, we were coming off the lake with some friends with a boat...
July 15th, 2026
Christine Sztukowski
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Nice one
July 15th, 2026
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