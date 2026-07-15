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Toronto Streetcar by pdulis
Photo 3031

Toronto Streetcar

Smoke from wildfires in northwestern Ontario has created a hazy day. Hope we get a bit of rain to break down the haze. Conditions are supposed to improve Friday morning.
15th July 2026 15th Jul 26

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
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KV ace
Interesting edit with the streetcar looking photorealistic while the rest of the image almost appears to be a watercolor... pretty cool looking. I like it. Hope you get some rain... it is no fun to have all that smoke around.
July 15th, 2026  
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