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Previous
Photo 3031
Toronto Streetcar
Smoke from wildfires in northwestern Ontario has created a hazy day. Hope we get a bit of rain to break down the haze. Conditions are supposed to improve Friday morning.
15th July 2026
15th Jul 26
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Peter Dulis
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@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
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365 - The 2nd Year
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KV
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Interesting edit with the streetcar looking photorealistic while the rest of the image almost appears to be a watercolor... pretty cool looking. I like it. Hope you get some rain... it is no fun to have all that smoke around.
July 15th, 2026
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