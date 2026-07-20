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Previous
Photo 3036
Sending love & greetings from Manitoulin Island
The worlds largest fresh water island
20th July 2026
20th Jul 26
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Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
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Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
19th July 2026 9:46pm
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manitoulin
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