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Previous
Photo 3039
Nature’s Masterpiece
Sunsets are God’s daily masterpiece ….
23rd July 2026
23rd Jul 26
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Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
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Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
22nd July 2026 7:50pm
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sunset
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island
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manitoulin
Harry J Benson
ace
Amen
July 24th, 2026
Beverley
ace
& everyone is different... very beautiful capture
July 24th, 2026
Marj
ace
A peaceful way to end the day
July 24th, 2026
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