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Nature’s Masterpiece by pdulis
Photo 3039

Nature’s Masterpiece

Sunsets are God’s daily masterpiece ….
23rd July 2026 23rd Jul 26

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
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Photo Details

Harry J Benson ace
Amen
July 24th, 2026  
Beverley ace
& everyone is different... very beautiful capture
July 24th, 2026  
Marj ace
A peaceful way to end the day
July 24th, 2026  
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