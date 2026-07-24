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Skipping Stones by pdulis
Photo 3040

Skipping Stones

Manitoulin Island skipping stones at sunset blue hour
24th July 2026 24th Jul 26

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
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Allison Williams ace
A fav for sure.— subject and presentation.
July 25th, 2026  
Ian JB ace
Great image Peter, lovely and peaceful sunset
July 25th, 2026  
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