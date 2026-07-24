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Previous
Photo 3040
Skipping Stones
Manitoulin Island skipping stones at sunset blue hour
24th July 2026
24th Jul 26
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Peter Dulis
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@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
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Photo Details
Views
16
Comments
2
Fav's
4
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
24th July 2026 9:06pm
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sunset
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manitoulin
Allison Williams
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A fav for sure.— subject and presentation.
July 25th, 2026
Ian JB
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Great image Peter, lovely and peaceful sunset
July 25th, 2026
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