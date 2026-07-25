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Providence Bay by pdulis
Photo 3041

Providence Bay

Located on Manitoulin Island, Providence Bay was named by shipwreck survivors who safely reached its shores. A fragile sand dune system supports rare local plant life adapted to harsh conditions
25th July 2026 25th Jul 26

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
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Photo Details

Harry J Benson ace
Great sky and composition
July 26th, 2026  
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