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Frog Hunting by pdulis
Photo 3042

Frog Hunting

Out with the grand kids frog hunting today. They caught this beauty with their bear hands :)
26th July 2026 26th Jul 26

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
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Photo Details

Harry J Benson ace
Good closeup
July 27th, 2026  
*lynn ace
Nice!
July 27th, 2026  
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