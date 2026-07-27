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Previous
Photo 3043
Golden Sunset
My joy is the golden sunset giving thanks for another day
27th July 2026
27th Jul 26
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Peter Dulis
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@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
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Photo Details
Views
8
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2
Fav's
3
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
24th July 2026 8:59pm
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sunset
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manitoulin
🐶 Joyce Ann
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Gorgeous!
July 28th, 2026
Casablanca 🇬🇧
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Tremendous sght
July 28th, 2026
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