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Previous
Photo 3044
Sunrise Fishing
Dramatic skies on early morning fishing adventures
28th July 2026
28th Jul 26
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Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
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Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
6
Fav's
2
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
28th July 2026 7:05am
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sunrise
,
fishing
,
manitoulin
Chrissie
ace
So beautiful
July 28th, 2026
Beverley
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best times... gorgeousness morning...
July 28th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
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The sun rising and trying to lift the mood in the sky ! Beautiful !
July 28th, 2026
Zilli~
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Bliss :)
July 28th, 2026
Kerry McCarthy
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Pretty!
July 28th, 2026
Marj
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Gorgeous capture
July 28th, 2026
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