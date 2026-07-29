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Previous
Photo 3045
Wild Lake Sunset
So lovely was the loneliness of a wild lake.
29th July 2026
29th Jul 26
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Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
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Photo Details
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7
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2
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1
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS R6m2
Taken
29th July 2026 9:01am
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sunset
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manitoulin
Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
Lovely
July 30th, 2026
*lynn
ace
beautiful sky and reflection ! fav
July 30th, 2026
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