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The heavens declare by pdulis
Photo 3047

The heavens declare

The heavens declare the glory of God … and tomorrow we head back to the big city life
31st July 2026 31st Jul 26

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
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Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Yes they do, most beautiful
August 1st, 2026  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Amen!!
August 1st, 2026  
Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
Niiiice
August 1st, 2026  
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