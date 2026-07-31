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Previous
Photo 3047
The heavens declare
The heavens declare the glory of God … and tomorrow we head back to the big city life
31st July 2026
31st Jul 26
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Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
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Photo Details
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6
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3
Fav's
3
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
30th July 2026 11:00pm
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the
,
of
,
1
,
glory
,
god
,
heavens
,
declare
Christine Sztukowski
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Yes they do, most beautiful
August 1st, 2026
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Amen!!
August 1st, 2026
Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
Niiiice
August 1st, 2026
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