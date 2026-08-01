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Previous
Photo 3048
Last Manitoulin Sunset
We say goodbye to 2 weeks camping on this gorgeous island
1st August 2026
1st Aug 26
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Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
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Photo Details
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1
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
30th July 2026 8:49pm
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sunset
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manitoulin
Allison Williams
ace
So peaceful.
August 2nd, 2026
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