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Lake Martin Kids by pdulis
Photo 3049

Lake Martin Kids

Typical sunset with some of my kids playing at the lakeside
2nd August 2026 2nd Aug 26

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
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Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Awesome wide angle shot!
August 3rd, 2026  
gloria jones ace
Stunning sunset capture
August 3rd, 2026  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely
August 3rd, 2026  
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