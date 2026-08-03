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Sunset Birds by pdulis
Photo 3050

Sunset Birds

Memories of Manitoulin Island
3rd August 2026 3rd Aug 26

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
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Photo Details

Susan Klassen
Gorgeous view and image!
August 4th, 2026  
Sarah Bremner ace
What glorious skylines 😀
August 4th, 2026  
Zilli~ ace
Awesome!
August 4th, 2026  
Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
Oh yeah....fav for me
August 4th, 2026  
Harry J Benson ace
wonderful lighting
August 4th, 2026  
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