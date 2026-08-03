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Previous
Photo 3050
Sunset Birds
Memories of Manitoulin Island
3rd August 2026
3rd Aug 26
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Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
3415
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305
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835% complete
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Photo Details
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16
Comments
5
Fav's
5
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
iPhone 13
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sunset
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island
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manitoulin
Susan Klassen
Gorgeous view and image!
August 4th, 2026
Sarah Bremner
ace
What glorious skylines 😀
August 4th, 2026
Zilli~
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Awesome!
August 4th, 2026
Glover Shearron, Jr.
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Oh yeah....fav for me
August 4th, 2026
Harry J Benson
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wonderful lighting
August 4th, 2026
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