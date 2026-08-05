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Previous
Photo 3052
Early Morning Fishing
There’s my big catch (not) :)
5th August 2026
5th Aug 26
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Peter Dulis
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@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
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365 - The 2nd Year
Taken
5th August 2026 6:24pm
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sunrise
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fishing
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manitoulin
Marj
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Magical early morning light for fishing
August 5th, 2026
Christine Sztukowski
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Beautiful morning
August 6th, 2026
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