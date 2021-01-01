Previous
2021028 by pdxpatfitz
1 / 365

2021028

A New Year's Day walk on the Tillikum Crossing, in Portland, Oregon.
1st January 2021 1st Jan 21

Patrick Fitzgerald

@pdxpatfitz
