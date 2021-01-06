Previous
Jan. 6 Prayer Vigil by pdxpatfitz
Jan. 6 Prayer Vigil

First UCC in Portland holds a prayer vigil by Zoom, in response to today's events at the Capitol.
6th January 2021 6th Jan 21

Patrick Fitzgerald

