Previous
Next
Crane Disassembly Day 2 by pdxpatfitz
12 / 365

Crane Disassembly Day 2

Not much activity at the crane disassembly, at the Washington Park Reservoir project. One guy, working in the rain.
12th January 2021 12th Jan 21

Patrick Fitzgerald

@pdxpatfitz
This is my fifth 365 project, the first on this site. I am in Portland, Oregon, which means we have mostly rain October through May....
3% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise