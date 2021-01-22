Previous
Next
by pdxpatfitz
22 / 365

Checking a book out of the library seems a lot like visiting someone in a prison.
22nd January 2021 22nd Jan 21

Patrick Fitzgerald

@pdxpatfitz
This is my fifth 365 project, the first on this site. I am in Portland, Oregon, which means we have mostly rain October through May....
6% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

bkb in the city
Our libraries here are currently closed
January 23rd, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise