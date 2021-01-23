Previous
Next
Covid vaccination day! by pdxpatfitz
23 / 365

Covid vaccination day!

Dan and I got our first Covid vaccinations today! Perhaps in 6 weeks or so I can start posting pictures from trails or other places I have not been since March 2020.
23rd January 2021 23rd Jan 21

Patrick Fitzgerald

@pdxpatfitz
This is my fifth 365 project, the first on this site. I am in Portland, Oregon, which means we have mostly rain October through May....
6% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise