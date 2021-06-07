Previous
Next
High School Graduation 2021 by pdxpatfitz
149 / 365

High School Graduation 2021

Masks and metal detectors, but at least they get to be together, and walk across the stage.
7th June 2021 7th Jun 21

Patrick Fitzgerald

ace
@pdxpatfitz
This is my fifth 365 project, the first on this site. I am in Portland, Oregon, which means we have mostly rain October through May....
40% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise