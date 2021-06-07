Sign up
High School Graduation 2021
Masks and metal detectors, but at least they get to be together, and walk across the stage.
7th June 2021
7th Jun 21
Patrick Fitzgerald
ace
@pdxpatfitz
This is my fifth 365 project, the first on this site. I am in Portland, Oregon, which means we have mostly rain October through May....
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 6_2
Taken
7th June 2021 11:53am
