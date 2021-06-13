Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
154 / 365
C'mon, guys. It's not getting better.
13th June 2021
13th Jun 21
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Patrick Fitzgerald
ace
@pdxpatfitz
This is my fifth 365 project, the first on this site. I am in Portland, Oregon, which means we have mostly rain October through May....
163
photos
11
followers
18
following
42% complete
View this month »
148
149
150
151
152
153
154
155
Latest from all albums
6
151
7
152
8
153
154
155
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 6_2
Taken
13th June 2021 1:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Iris N
Great shot Pat! Love his face!
Is that the little white church by Oaks Park?
June 15th, 2021
Patrick Fitzgerald
ace
@iris52
yes, it is!
June 15th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
Is that the little white church by Oaks Park?