Previous
Next
C'mon, guys. It's not getting better. by pdxpatfitz
154 / 365

C'mon, guys. It's not getting better.

13th June 2021 13th Jun 21

Patrick Fitzgerald

ace
@pdxpatfitz
This is my fifth 365 project, the first on this site. I am in Portland, Oregon, which means we have mostly rain October through May....
42% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Iris N
Great shot Pat! Love his face!
Is that the little white church by Oaks Park?
June 15th, 2021  
Patrick Fitzgerald ace
@iris52 yes, it is!
June 15th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise