Blue Ridge Mountain Sunset by pdxpatfitz
Blue Ridge Mountain Sunset

This is Fincastle, Virginia. I grew up in this teeming metropolis (population 400-500), which is the county seat of Botetourt County. There were no traffic lights in the county when I went off to college in 1972. It has some now.
24th June 2021 24th Jun 21

Patrick Fitzgerald

This is my fifth 365 project, the first on this site. I am in Portland, Oregon, which means we have mostly rain October through May....
Peter Dulis ace
Lovely
June 25th, 2021  
