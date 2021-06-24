Sign up
162 / 365
Blue Ridge Mountain Sunset
This is Fincastle, Virginia. I grew up in this teeming metropolis (population 400-500), which is the county seat of Botetourt County. There were no traffic lights in the county when I went off to college in 1972. It has some now.
24th June 2021
24th Jun 21
1
1
Patrick Fitzgerald
ace
@pdxpatfitz
This is my fifth 365 project, the first on this site. I am in Portland, Oregon, which means we have mostly rain October through May....
170
photos
11
followers
18
following
44% complete
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 6_2
Taken
24th June 2021 4:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Peter Dulis
ace
Lovely
June 25th, 2021
