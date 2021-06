Fincastle Presbyterian Church

This church was built in 1771, and renovated in 1840. The cemetery includes graves of Revolutionary War soldiers. The lighting fixtures in the sanctuary are fancy wrought iron, brought over from France, and grudgingly converted to electricity when that became a thing. In the balcony, there are holes in the wood which remain, after the removal of the fixtures to shackle slaves in place during the services. I was confirmed in this church in 1966.