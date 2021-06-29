Previous
Architectural Detail by pdxpatfitz
Architectural Detail

This pugnacious pachyderm adorns the belfry of the old Fincastle Baptist Church, now repurposed. There are two of them, facing Main Street. I believe they are recent additions.
29th June 2021

Patrick Fitzgerald

@pdxpatfitz
Portland, Oregon
