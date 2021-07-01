Previous
Next
Après l'inferno by pdxpatfitz
167 / 365

Après l'inferno

I give the daylillies full marks for blooming just days after 100+ F temps. Some of our plants show the effects. We now have one bearing blueberry raisins.
1st July 2021 1st Jul 21

Patrick Fitzgerald

ace
@pdxpatfitz
This is my fifth 365 project, the first on this site. I am in Portland, Oregon, which means we have mostly rain October through May....
45% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise