Stay hydrated! by pdxpatfitz
169 / 365

Stay hydrated!

Those constantly running fountains are known in Portland as "Benson Bubblers."

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Benson_Bubbler
2nd July 2021 2nd Jul 21

Patrick Fitzgerald

@pdxpatfitz
This is my fifth 365 project, the first on this site. I am in Portland, Oregon, which means we have mostly rain October through May....
Peter Dulis ace
nice
July 3rd, 2021  
bkb in the city
That is one way to do it
July 3rd, 2021  
