Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Previous
Next
169 / 365
Stay hydrated!
Those constantly running fountains are known in Portland as "Benson Bubblers."
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Benson_Bubbler
2nd July 2021
2nd Jul 21
2
0
Patrick Fitzgerald
ace
@pdxpatfitz
This is my fifth 365 project, the first on this site. I am in Portland, Oregon, which means we have mostly rain October through May....
177
photos
11
followers
18
following
46% complete
View this month »
162
163
164
165
166
167
168
169
Photo Details
Views
16
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
DMC-LX100
Taken
2nd July 2021 9:03am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Peter Dulis
ace
nice
July 3rd, 2021
bkb in the city
That is one way to do it
July 3rd, 2021
Leave a Comment
