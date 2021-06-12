Previous
Next
Rose by pdxpatfitz
8 / 365

Rose

I am afraid that the good looking blooms are dwindling. Spring is always such a gift.
12th June 2021 12th Jun 21

Patrick Fitzgerald

ace
@pdxpatfitz
This is my fifth 365 project, the first on this site. I am in Portland, Oregon, which means we have mostly rain October through May....
2% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise