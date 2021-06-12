Sign up
Rose
I am afraid that the good looking blooms are dwindling. Spring is always such a gift.
12th June 2021
12th Jun 21
Patrick Fitzgerald
ace
@pdxpatfitz
This is my fifth 365 project, the first on this site. I am in Portland, Oregon, which means we have mostly rain October through May....
