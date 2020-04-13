Sign up
Easter water fight
It's our family, Easter tradition to head to Bristol, spend time with family and have an Easter egg hunt in the garden for the kids.
Obviously were at home this year so replaced the visit with a Zoom call, the egg hunt in their garden with one in ours plus a bonus all-afternoon water fight! Every cloud.
Happy Easter all. I hope you were able to speak to your families too.
13th April 2020
13th Apr 20
Paula C
@pea
Mum of 2. Live in Surrey, UK. Originally did this project for 2 years when the kids were small and loved it. A great place...
365
water
fun
easter
garden
faceless
