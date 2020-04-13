Previous
Next
Easter water fight by pea
8 / 365

Easter water fight

It's our family, Easter tradition to head to Bristol, spend time with family and have an Easter egg hunt in the garden for the kids.

Obviously were at home this year so replaced the visit with a Zoom call, the egg hunt in their garden with one in ours plus a bonus all-afternoon water fight! Every cloud.

Happy Easter all. I hope you were able to speak to your families too.
13th April 2020 13th Apr 20

Paula C

@pea
Mum of 2. Live in Surrey, UK. Originally did this project for 2 years when the kids were small and loved it. A great place...
2% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise